Sony’s comedic reboot of Anaconda, led by Paul Rudd and Jack Black, continues to show a strong footing at the US box office as it closes its second week. The film entered a packed and competitive market yet managed to stay among the top five titles in the country. Backed by Sony Pictures, the release arrived on December 25 across 3,509 theaters and quickly secured steady audience attention.

Anaconda Box Office Performance: Christmas Release Delivers A Promising Opening

Anaconda was released on Christmas Day with a domestic opening of $9 million. Early interest carried into the opening weekend, where the film collected $14.5 million. Besides, holiday traffic played a key role in sustaining earnings, as the movie added $2.2 million on New Year’s Eve and followed with $4 million on January 1.

Second Weekend Performance Shows Strong Retention

Now, in its second weekend, Anaconda earned a solid $10 million, with an average of $2,849 per screen, and suffered only a drop of 31% from the opening weekend’s haul. Friday brought in $3.5 million, Saturday increased the pace with $4 million, and Sunday closed with $2.3 million. These figures secured the film a respectable fifth place on the US weekend charts, as per Box Office Mojo, an achievement worth noting for a comedy release in a packed lineup.

With a $45 million production cost, Anaconda’s worldwide earnings currently stand at $88.3 million, with domestic collections accounting for $45.8 million and overseas territories having contributed $42.5 million.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

North America – $45.8 million

International – $42.5 million

Worldwide- $88.3 million

Record-Setting Second Weekend For A Comedy

Anaconda’s second weekend performance also earned a notable record. The movie posted the highest second weekend numbers in the US for a pure comedy release, surpassing Liam Neeson’s 2025 comedy reboot The Naked Gun, which earned around $8.3 million during its second weekend.

Second Weekend Box Office Performance Of Pure Comedy (2025 Release)

Anaconda – $10 million The Naked Gun – $8.3 million One Of Them Days – $8 million The Phoenician Scheme – $6.2 million Good Fortune – $3.1 million

Profitability Target Still Ahead

Anaconda’s financial targets still remain ahead, as standard industry math sets the break-even point at $112.2 million. The current numbers show progress moving in the right direction, with steady earnings offering a realistic path toward that goal as the theatrical run continues.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

