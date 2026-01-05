Zootopia 2 is grossing record-breaking weekends at the domestic box office, despite being in cinemas for over a month. It has emerged as 2025’s third-highest-grossing release at the North American box office, despite losing theaters. The film has also recorded one of the biggest 6th weekends of all time at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Disney sequel is also performing strongly overseas. It is holding firm against Avatar: Fire and Ash despite being released almost a month before the James Cameron-helmed sci-fi saga. The film also has the potential to beat Lilo & Stitch’s domestic haul and move closer to the top spot.

Zootopia 2’s domestic box office collection on its 6th weekend

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected a solid $19 million on its 6th weekend at the box office in North America. Despite losing 85 theaters on Friday, the sequel dropped by only 4.5% from last weekend. With that, the film has recorded the 7th biggest 6th weekend in North America. The domestic total of the Disney sequel is $363.6 million.

Check out the biggest 6th three-weekends ever

Avatar – $34.9 million Top Gun: Maverick – $25.9 million Titanic – $25.2 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $20.1 million Wicked – $19.7 million Frozen – $19.5 million Zootopia 2 – $19 million Black Panther – $17.1 million Frozen 2 – $16.9 million The Sixth Sense – $16.5 million

Surpasses Superman as 2025’s 3rd highest-grossing film domestically

James Gunn‘s DCU film Superman, featuring David Corenswet in the titular role. It collected $354.18 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. Zootopia’s sequel has surpassed Superman as the new third-highest-grossing film of 2025. The #1 spot is held by A Minecraft Movie, with a domestic haul of $423.9 million. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025

A Minecraft Movie: $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch:$423.7 million Zootopia 2: $363.6 million Superman: $354.1 million Wicked: For Good: $339.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 17: James Cameron-Helmed Becomes 7th 2025 Release To Cross $300M Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News