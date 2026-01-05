Avatar: Fire and Ash has achieved yet another milestone at the box office in North America. James Cameron’s film has collected solid numbers at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. It has become the 7th film of 2025 to achieve this domestic box office milestone and move closer to entering last year’s top 5 grossers. Keep scrolling for more.

James Cameron’s film remains untouchable at the domestic box office, having ruled at #1 since its release in December 2025. It has received two nominations at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, including one for Cinematic Achievement and another for Box Office Achievement. With a production cost of around $400 million, Avatar 3 is one of the most expensive films ever.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office on its 3rd weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $40 million on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office with just a drop of 36.6% from last weekend. It is way less than the 3rd weekend grosses of its predecessors. For the unversed, Avatar collected $68.5 million on its third weekend, and Avatar: The Way of Water collected $67.4 million at the same point in its release.

7th 2025 release to cross the $300 million milestone domestically

Avatar 3 has crossed the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office this weekend. Its domestic collection has reached $306 million in North America. The third installment in the Avatar franchise is projected to earn between $420 million and $470 million at the North American box office during its theatrical run.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. It is right behind Jurassic World: Rebirth and its $339.6 million domestic haul. To break into 2025’s top 5 highest-grossing films list, it must beat Wicked: For Good‘s $339.8 million cume. James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash, featuring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in leading roles, was released on December 19.

