Zootopia 2 continues to dominate theaters across the world as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2025. The animated sequel is now Walt Disney Animation’s highest-grossing movie of all time with a staggering $1.48 billion worldwide haul. The buddy cop comedy has been a top performer in the domestic market as well, nearing the $400 million mark in North America.

The movie recently recorded the biggest sixth Friday ever for animated films released during the Thanksgiving holiday. Zootopia 2 refuses to slow down its theatrical run despite stiff competition in the holiday market.

Zootopia 2 Sets New Sixth Friday Record

Even after losing 85 theaters on Friday, Zootopia 2 remained a powerful force at the box office. Currently playing in 3,285 theatres, it delivered an impressive $7.1 million on Friday. The figure reflects a 6% rise from New Year’s $6.7 million collection, along with a 4.2% increase from last Friday’s $6.8 million.

The Disney movie’s Friday figure is the biggest sixth Friday ever recorded for a Thanksgiving animation, highlighting exceptional audience retention well beyond the holiday window.

Comparisons with other major animated releases further highlight the scale of this run. Zootopia 2 now stands well ahead in sixth Friday domestic earnings, surpassing Frozen at $6.8 million, Frozen 2 at $5.9 million, Moana at $4.3 million, Moana 2 at $4.2 million, and Toy Story 2 at $3.4 million.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $351.7 million

Overseas – $1.1 billion

Total – $1.4 billion

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance So Far

The domestic earnings for Zootopia 2 have now reached $351.7 million, while overseas collections sit at a staggering $1.1 billion, according to Box Office Mojo data. The combined worldwide earnings stand at $1.4 billion.

Projections now suggest the film will move past Superman ($354.1 million) in domestic totals tonight, positioning it as the third-highest-grossing movie in the United States, behind only A Minecraft Movie ($423.9 million) and Lilo & Stitch ($423.7 million).

The current estimates suggest Zootopia 2 is poised to close its sixth weekend with $19 to $22 million.

