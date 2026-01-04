James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the domestic haul of Sinners and is inching closer to its next milestone. The film is poised to become the 7th film of 2025 to reach this major milestone. Avatar 3 is also close to entering the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025. Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar 3 is one of the all-time 150 highest-grossing films at the North American box office. It has surpassed The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Shrek to move closer to the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list domestically. The film is reigning supreme in the domestic rankings and is immovable.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on day 15 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a strong $14 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America. It has only dropped by 38.3% from Last Friday, and with that, the sci-fi saga has reached the $279.9 million cumulative domestic box office total.

Surpasses Sinners as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025

Sinners is the domestically highest-grossing horror film of 2025. It is highly rated and collected $279.6 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. Avatar 3 has surpassed the $279.6 million domestic haul of Sinners as the new 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America.

On track to cross $300 million in its 3rd weekend

According to trade analysts’ reports, Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to earn between $36 million and $40 million on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. Therefore, it will surpass the $300 million milestone, becoming 2025’s seventh Hollywood release to reach this mark at the domestic box office. It is expected to break into the 2025 domestic top 5 in its third week. James Cameron helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19, 2025.

