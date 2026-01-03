From Tom Cruise’s high-octane spy action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, 2025 delivered a strong lineup of action films at the global box office. In this list, we have ranked the 10 highest-grossing action movies of the year, featuring major franchise releases like Jurassic World: Rebirth, sci-fi actioner Tron: Ares, and survival-driven action titles like The Running Man and Predator: Badlands.

For clarity and consistency, animated films and superhero titles have been excluded from this list. All global box office earnings cited below are sourced from Box Office Mojo.

1. Jurassic World: Rebirth

Director : Gareth Edwards

: Gareth Edwards IMDb Rating : 5.9/10

: 5.9/10 Worldwide Box Office : $869.2 million

: $869.2 million Streaming On: Peacock (U.S.) | Jio Hotstar (India)

Plot: In a world where the few remaining dinosaurs are confined to isolated equatorial regions, an extraction team (Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey) is sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures of land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug.

2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Director : Christopher McQuarrie

: Christopher McQuarrie IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Worldwide Box Office : $598.8 million

: $598.8 million Streaming On: Paramount+ (U.S.) | Amazon Prime Video (India)

Plot: Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team are in a desperate race to stop a powerful AI program known as The Entity from falling into the wrong hands, a threat that could lead to devastating global consequences.

3. Predator: Badlands

Director : Dan Trachtenberg

: Dan Trachtenberg IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Worldwide Box Office : $184.3 million

: $184.3 million Streaming On: Fandango at Home – Buy (U.S.)

Plot: The sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic. Together, they undertake a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

4. Tron: Ares

Director : Joachim Rønning

: Joachim Rønning IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Worldwide Box Office : $142.3 million

: $142.3 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV – Buy (U.S.)

Plot: Set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy, the film follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission.

5. Ballerina

Director : Len Wiseman

: Len Wiseman IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Worldwide Box Office : $137.2 million

: $137.2 million Streaming On: Starz (U.S.)

Plot: The film takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, and follows ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she seeks revenge for her father’s death.

6. The Accountant 2

Director : Gavin O’Connor

: Gavin O’Connor IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Worldwide Box Office : $103.2 million

: $103.2 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

Plot: Ben Affleck reprises his role as the highly skilled accountant who helps a Treasury agent (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) solve the murder of her former boss. He takes the help of his brother (Jon Bernthal), but soon they become the target of a group of merciless killers.

7. A Working Man

Director : David Ayer

: David Ayer IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Worldwide Box Office : $88.2 million

: $88.2 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

Plot: Levon Cade (Jason Statham), a former covert operative now living a quiet life as a construction worker, is forced to confront his violent past when a young girl connected to his workplace is abducted.

8. The Running Man

Director : Edgar Wright

: Edgar Wright IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Worldwide Box Office : $68.6 million

: $68.6 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: The sci-fi action thriller follows a man (Glen Powell) who is forced to participate in a deadly reality TV show called The Running Man. In this brutal game, survival itself becomes entertainment, as contestants must run for their lives while being hunted by professional killers for the amusement of a global audience.

9. Nobody 2

Director : Timo Tjahjanto

: Timo Tjahjanto IMDb Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Worldwide Box Office : $41.6 million

: $41.6 million Streaming On: Peacock (U.S.)

Plot: An overworked Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

10. Novocaine

Directors : Dan Berk & Robert Olsen

: Dan Berk & Robert Olsen IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Worldwide Box Office : $34.5 million

: $34.5 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video ( U.S.)

Plot: It follows a mild-mannered bank employee, Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid), who suffers from a rare medical condition that prevents him from feeling pain. But when his colleague is kidnapped by robbers, he turns his weakness into his biggest strength and fights to get her back.

