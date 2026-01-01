2025 witnessed several Hollywood films earning widespread acclaim for their storytelling, performances, and other aspects, yet they struggled to translate that praise into huge box-office numbers. Despite strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth, these releases were overshadowed by bigger commercial titles. Each of the following films stood out in critical acclaim, even if their global earnings failed to reflect their cinematic quality. Here are 10 critically acclaimed Hollywood films from 2025 that deserved more love at the box office, combined with their Rotten Tomatoes score and Worldwide earnings (as per Box Office Mojo).

1. Black Bag

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Rotten Tomatoes Score : 96%

: 96% Worldwide Earnings: $43.9 million

$43.9 million Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

Plot: The spy thriller follows George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender), a legendary MI6 agent, who is asked to analyse a list of potential traitors. But the story takes a turn when he learns that the list also contains his wife’s name, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett). The editing of the film is crisp at moments where it needs to be.

2. Warfare

Directors: Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland

Ray Mendoza & Alex Garland Rotten Tomatoes Score : 92%

: 92% Worldwide Earnings : $33.7 million

: $33.7 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); HBO Max & Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: The war film follows a group of soldiers dealing with the physical and psychological toll of modern combat during a high-risk military mission that unfolds in real time.

3. Presence

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

88% Worldwide Earnings : $11.1 million

: $11.1 million Streaming On: Lionsgate Play (India); Hulu (India)

Plot: Told from the perspective of an unseen entity, the supernatural film follows a family that moves into a suburban home where a mysterious force is already watching them. The silent presence gradually begins to influence events, turning everyday domestic moments into something unsettling.

4. Roofman

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Derek Cianfrance Rotten Tomatoes Score : 87%

: 87% Worldwide Earnings : $34.1 million

: $34.1 million Streaming On: Lionsgate Play (India); Hulu, Paramount+ & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army veteran who robs restaurants by entering through their roofs. After escaping prison, he hides in a toy store for months and forms a romantic relationship with a single mother (Kirsten Dunst).

5. Hamnet

Director: Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

86% Worldwide Earnings: $10.9 million

$10.9 million Streaming On: Cinemas

Plot: Set in late 16th-century England, Hamnet reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

6. Caught Stealing

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

85% Worldwide Earnings: $32.7 million

$32.7 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); Netflix (U.S.)

Plot: The crime thriller follows Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a washed-out baseball player, whose life takes a drastic turn when his neighbour asks him to watch his cat. What looks like a harmless favour quickly pulls Hank into a dangerous mess involving mobsters, corrupt cops, and violent criminals.

7. The Life of Chuck

Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Rotten Tomatoes Score : 80%

: 80% Worldwide Earnings : $19.6 million

: $19.6 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: The Life of Chuck follows the extraordinary story of an ordinary accountant, Chuck (Tom Hiddleston). But the story is told with a unique twist – it is showcased in reverse. Starting from the end of the world, the film moves backward through Chuck’s final days, his midlife, young adulthood, and all the way to his childhood.

8. Last Breath

Director: Alex Parkinson

Alex Parkinson Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

79% Worldwide Earnings: $24.8 million

$24.8 million Streaming On: Lionsgate Play (India); Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

Plot: The film tells the incredible true story of a team of deep-sea divers who race against time to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface while working on undersea gas lines in the North Sea. With only a few minutes of oxygen left and no way to reach the surface on his own, the stranded diver hopes for a miracle rescue against all odds.

9. Nobody 2

Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Timo Tjahjanto Rotten Tomatoes Score : 76%

: 76% Worldwide Earnings : $41.6 million

: $41.6 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India); Peacock (U.S.)

Plot: An overworked Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

10. The Smashing Machine

Director: Benny Safdie

Benny Safdie Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

70% Worldwide Earnings: $21.1 million

$21.1 million Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India & U.S.)

Plot: The sports drama tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

