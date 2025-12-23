Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet has turned into one of the holiday season’s most-watched critical successes, holding firm at the US box office while playing on limited screens. The film sits among the stronger contenders heading into the upcoming awards season, powered by steady word of mouth rather than scale. Its presence has stayed visible even without a wide global rollout or a sudden push into more theatres.

Hamnet: Strong Critical & Audience Response Fuels Momentum

The drama stars Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley and Joe Alwyn, delivering a performance-driven piece that critics responded to strongly. The film holds an 86% critics’ score, while audience response looks even stronger at 93%. That balance between critics’ approval and audience interest has helped Hamnet remain relevant week after week, even as larger releases dominate screen space.

Hamnet Box Office Performance: Weekend Drops Remain Within Control

Released on November 26 in only 119 theatres, Hamnet surprised many with its relatively strong Thanksgiving 5-day weekend total of $1.3 million. Then it turned more impressive when the second weekend rolled in. The theatre count jumped to 744 and the weekend earnings grew by 148%, reaching more than $2.3 million with a $3,107 average per theatre. It felt like people were discovering it one after another, and the film enjoyed that pleasant climb. By the third weekend, things slowed a little, with $1.4 million and a 38% drop, though the theatre count even saw a tiny rise by 5 screens, keeping the film visible across the nation.

Congratulations to Max Richter and team on their Society of Composers & Lyricists Award nomination for Best Original Score (Studio Film). pic.twitter.com/KoxhLuEhHG — Hamnet (@hamnetmovie) December 17, 2025

However, last weekend saw the film dip below the million-dollar mark, collecting around $918K from 617 theatres. A loss of 132 theatres resulted in a 35.9% weekend drop, with a $1,488 average per screen.

Hamnet Limited International Presence & Worldwide Box Office Numbers

Despite declining weekend totals, the daily numbers have remained consistent. The film avoided sharp drops, showing resilience in a crowded marketplace filled with big-budget titles. Internationally, the release has remained minimal, limited to Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro.

Even then, Hamnet has gathered $8.8 million in the domestic US box office, and the overseas total remains just under the $100K mark, bringing the worldwide number to $8.9 million (via Box Office Mojo).

Hamnet Box Office Summary

Domestic- $8.8 million

International – $98K

Worldwide – $8.9 million

Now everyone quietly expects Hamnet to glide toward that $10 million mark by the end of its theatrical run. With awards season approaching, many feel that the coming weeks may help it reach exactly where it wants to be.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

