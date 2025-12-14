Paul Mescal’s financial journey has been a steady evolution rather than an overnight blockbuster-driven rise. His film Hamnet is currently running in theaters and has been widely acclaimed, already becoming one of his top five highest-grossing films ever. Can you guess which film rules at #1 with $400 million-plus collection? Keep scrolling for more.

His early film choices—Aftersun and God’s Creatures—were critically acclaimed but modest at the box office, reinforcing his reputation as an actor drawn to intimate, character-driven storytelling over scale.

Check out Paul Mescal’s top 5 highest-grossing films ever

5. The History of Sound (2025)

Worldwide collection – $861k

The History of Sound is a period romance drama by Oliver Hermanus that follows the relationship between two men who meet in 1917 while attending the Boston Conservatory. After World War I, they travel together, recording folk songs of their countrymen in Rural Maine in the winter of 1920.

4. Hamnet (2025)

Worldwide collection – $5.9 million

Hamnet is a historical drama film by Chloe Zhao featuring Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare. It is a historical drama based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, exploring the death of Shakespeare’s son and its emotional impact on his family. It was released last month and is already the all-time 4th highest-grossing film of the British actor.

3. Aftersun (2022)

Worldwide collection – $8.9 million

Aftersun, released in 2022, is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Charlotte Wells. The film is loosely based on Wells’ childhood and follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl on holiday with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.

2. All of Us Strangers (2023)

Worldwide collection – $20.2 million

The 2023 British romantic fantasy film features Andrew Scott alongside Paul, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy. It follows a lonely screenwriter who develops an intimate relationship with his mysterious neighbour while revisiting memories from the past. It is the 2nd-highest-grossing film in Paul’s career.

1. Gladiator II (2024)

Worldwide collection – $462.2 million

Gladiator II is the sequel to the 2000 film Gladiator, and both are directed by Ridley Scott. Paul played the central character, son of Maximus Decimus Meridius, the protagonist of the first film. It collected $462.2 million at the worldwide box office.

More about Hamnet’s box office performance

Hamnet had a limited release across 119 theaters, but owing to the strong ratings, it has been extended to 749 screens in North America. According to Deadline’s report, it is tracking to earn $1.5 million on its third three-day weekend. It was released on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

