Russell Crowe and Rami Malek starrer Nuremberg remains afloat at the box office despite the tough competition from big-budgeted films. It has also crossed its break-even target and more than that at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The psychological thriller, directed by James Vanderbilt, is not generating much buzz despite its ensemble cast. It is one of the Oscar contenders this year that has been experiencing an underwhelming box office run. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this year and received a four-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Nuremberg’s box office collection worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Russell Crowe‘s Nuremberg collected $3.8 million on its opening weekend in North America. After thirty-six days, the World War II drama collected $13.5 million at the box office in North America. Internationally, the drama’s box office total stands at $6.8 million cume, bringing the worldwide collection to $20.37 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $13.5 million

International – $6.9 million

Worldwide – $20.4 million

Nuremberg enjoys over 10% gain of the break-even target

According to several media reports, Nuremberg was made on a modest budget of $7.4 million, despite the star power. Therefore, it set the break-even target low for the war drama. According to industry standards, the film required $18.5 million to break even at the global box office.

However, Nuremberg has crossed the $20 million mark worldwide. The war drama collected almost $2 million more than its break-even target, which is around 10.3% over the $18.5 million mark worldwide. Therefore, it is earning some profit in its theatrical run.

What is the film about?

The story follows a U.S. Army psychiatrist who, as the Nuremberg trials are set to begin, finds himself locked in a tense psychological showdown with accused Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring. Nuremberg, featuring Rami Malek, Russell Crowe, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien, Colin Hanks, Wrenn Schmidt, Lydia Peckham, Richard E. Grant, and Michael Shannon, was released on November 7.

