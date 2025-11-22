Sony Pictures Classics has pulled off a quiet little surprise with Nuremberg, a film that has now crossed $10 million worldwide without making too much noise but still holding its own in a crowded market. Most of its power has come from the home turf, with a heavy 89.2% of the total earnings rolling in from the US. The film carries Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Leo Woodall on its shoulders, and their names alone have been drawing steady attention from critics and audiences who have been generous with praise, even if the team behind the movie might have hoped for a brighter box office glow by this point.

Nuremberg Box Office Performance

The film arrived on October 7 and slipped into the top 5 in the US daily charts almost like it belonged there, refusing to budge even when new titles tried to push their way in. A small but notable rise in theatre count during the second weekend also gave the film a little lift, as if the history lovers in the US suddenly decided they would not let a WWII drama pass them by. Every seat added helped the film find new ears for its heavy conversations about Nazi soldier Herman Goring, American Army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley and the Nuremberg trials.

At around 1,830 theatres across the US, the film has managed $9.7 million domestically. The United Kingdom has contributed $1.1 million of its own, while the remaining overseas numbers remain undisclosed for now. The Daily figures have stayed in a decent lane, never crashing but never soaring either, sliding in under $500K per day through the week. Thursday brought in a little over $227K with an average of $124 per theatre, enough to keep the lights on and the momentum alive.

So far, the film has crossed the million mark in both its weekends, and with the third weekend starting, expectations hint at another million being added. It has already climbed into the top 150 worldwide titles of the year and now rests at number 148, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Break-Even Chase Continues

Now all eyes are on its next climb as the Oscar season begins to warm up and whispers grow louder about Nuremberg being a strong contender. With a modest $7 million budget, the film needs about $14 million to break even. Most films with such a lean budget typically require around 2.5 times the cost to break even, although sometimes twice the budget is sufficient if the expenses are low.

Right now, Nuremberg finds itself roughly $4 million short, and once the third weekend wraps, the gap will shrink a little more. That gives the film a slim but possible path toward breaking even, something that would add a neat twist to its steady and quiet journey so far.

