Dan Trachtenberg’s widely acclaimed sci-fi action film, Predator: Badlands, has been in theaters for two weeks and has collected $140.2 million globally so far. Interestingly, out of this global total, nearly 50% has come from North America and the remaining half from international markets. While the seventh installment in the Predator franchise has crossed its production budget of $105 million (as per Variety), it’s yet to break even at the box office.

As of now, Badlands ranks as the 27th highest-grossing title of 2025 and is almost on par with the star-studded rom-com Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’s $140.4 million current global haul (as per Box Office Mojo). At the same time, it is also approaching the lifetime earnings of the 2003 horror film Gothika, which featured Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr., and Penélope Cruz. Here’s how much Predator: Badlands needs to earn to surpass Gothika at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. Gothika – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70 million

International: $70.2 million

Worldwide: $140.2 million

Gothika – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $59.7 million

International: $81.9 million

Worldwide: $141.6 million

Based on the above numbers, the sci-fi actioner is currently behind the Halle Berry-led horror hit by approximately $1.4 million in terms of worldwide box office collections. Given its current momentum and positive word-of-mouth, Predator: Badlands should outgross Gothika very soon. In fact, by the time you’re reading this, it may have already surpassed this target.

How Much More Predator: Badlands Needs To Break Even?

Made on an estimated production budget of $105 million, the latest Predator entry needs to earn around $262.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With its current global haul of $140.2 million, Badlands needs to bring in another $122.3 million globally to reach its break-even point before it begins to generate profits.

More About Predator: Badlands

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

