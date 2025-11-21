If it had been released a decade ago, a widely acclaimed film like One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, might have at least turned out to be a major hit, if not a full-fledged blockbuster. But given the unpredictable post-pandemic box office landscape, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial venture currently stands at a domestic total of $70.3 million and $130.1 million internationally, taking its global haul to a still respectable $200.4 million after running for nearly eight weeks in theaters.

As of now, One Battle After Another has become the 24th film of 2025 to cross the $70 million milestone at the domestic box office. As it approaches the end of its ongoing theatrical run, the film is now just inches away from outgrossing Danny Boyle’s horror sequel 28 Years Later in North America. Here’s how much more the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer needs to earn to hit that domestic box office milestone.

One Battle After Another vs. 28 Years Later – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.3 million

International: $130.1 million

Worldwide: $200.4 million

28 Years Later – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.5 million

International: $80.8 million

Worldwide: $151.3 million

As the above figures show, the Paul Thomas Anderson film currently trails Danny Boyle’s horror hit 28 Years Later at the North American box office. However, with only a small gap of approximately $200,000 between them, One Battle After Another still has enough momentum to achieve this domestic box office milestone in the coming days.

One Battle After Another Set To Be Overtaken By Predator: Badlands

With a current domestic tally of $70.3 million, One Battle After Another will soon be outgrossed by Predator: Badlands in North America, as it is currently just over $1 million ahead of Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi action film, which stands at $69.2 million domestically (Box Office Mojo).

One Battle After Another – Story & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

