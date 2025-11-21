British filmmaker Edgar Wright’s dystopian action thriller The Running Man hit the big screen on November 14, 2025, and is now heading into its second week in theaters. With a current 66% Rotten Tomatoes score, the Glen Powell-led film may not have received unanimous praise from critics, but it has already crossed the $20 million mark in North America and $10 million internationally, taking its global total to $31.6 million.

Interestingly, the film’s domestic earnings account for a significant 64.6% of its worldwide gross, with the remaining 35.4% coming from overseas markets. As the second adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel continues its theatrical run, it is now closing in on the domestic total of Bob Odenkirk’s explosive 2025 action sequel, Nobody 2. Here’s how much more The Running Man needs to earn to overtake it in North America.

The Running Man vs. Nobody 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Running Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $20.4 million

International: $11.2 million

Worldwide: $31.6 million

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.6 million

International: $20 million

Worldwide: $41.6 million

Based on the above numbers, Glen Powell’s dystopian thriller currently trails Bob Odenkirk’s action sequel by just over $1 million domestically. Given its current momentum in North America, The Running Man appears well-positioned to overtake Nobody 2 within the next few days.

The Running Man Must Outgross These 5 Films To Surpass Nobody 2

Before crossing the domestic earnings of Nobody 2, The Running Man must first outgross five other titles in North America. Here’s a look at those films and their domestic totals (according to Box Office Mojo):

Wolf Man: $20.7 million Companion: $20.8 million Last Breath: $21.1 million Together: $21.3 million Black Bag: $21.5 million

According to the above figures, The Running Man needs to earn approximately $273K, $375K, $617K, $839K, and just over $1 million, respectively, to surpass Wolf Man, Companion, Last Breath, Together, and Black Bag at the domestic box office. At its current pace, it’s only a matter of time before the film hits each of these milestones.

What’s The Running Man All About?

Directed by Edgar Wright, the sci-fi action thriller is set in a near-future and follows a man (Glen Powell) who is forced to participate in a deadly reality TV show called The Running Man. In this brutal game, survival itself becomes entertainment, as contestants must run for their lives while being hunted by professional killers for the amusement of a global audience.

The Running Man – Official Trailer

