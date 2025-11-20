Stephen King built a long line of films that moved through theaters for decades, and The Running Man is now stepping into that history with a solid start. Edgar Wright took the 1982 novel that King wrote as Richard Bachman and put Glen Powell at the center of it. The movie opened on the same weekend as Now You See Me Now You Don’t and landed at No. 2 with a 3-day domestic start of almost $6.5 million.

The Running Man Achieves A Notable Feat

By the end of its fifth day, The Running Man reached $30.6 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). It pulled $19.4 million from the domestic market and another $11.2 million from overseas, and now, crossing $30 million, it placed it in a small group because only 19 Stephen King films ever reached that mark. Around 50 King movies have played in theaters over the years, so this early rise already sets it apart.

However, the road ahead remains steep because the movie carries a reported budget of $110 million. You see, big studio releases often need to make around two and a half times their cost in theaters, which pushes the break-even line for The Running Man to about $275 million.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

Domestic – $19.4 million

International – $11.2 million

Worldwide – $30.6 million

Position Among 2025 Stephen King Releases

The Running Man stands in a strong position among 2025 King adaptations. It is the fourth one this year after The Monkey, The Life of Chuck, and The Long Walk. So far, it has only passed The Life of Chuck at $19.4 million worldwide, but it is closing in on the other two. The Monkey earned $68.9 million worldwide and opened with a 5-day domestic total of $16.5 million. The Long Walk reached $62.2 million worldwide and had a lower 5-day domestic figure of $14.4 million. The Running Man is ahead of both at the same stage with its $19.4 million domestic start.

If it keeps its current pace, The Running Man could end its run near $84 million worldwide. That number would place it eighth on the all-time Stephen King list, sitting behind Secret Window, the 2019 Pet Sematary, The Dark Tower, 1408, The Green Mile, It Chapter 2, and the first It.

Top 20 Highest Grossing Stephen King Movies (Worldwide)

IT – $719.7 million IT: Chapter 2 – $473.1 million The Green Mile – $286.8 million 1408 – $132.9 million The Dark Tower – $113.2 million Pet Sematary (2019) – $113.1 million Secret Window – $92.9 million Carrie (2013) – $84.7 million Doctor Sleep – $72.3 million The Monkey – $68.8 million The Long Walk – $62.6 million Misery – $61.2 million Pet Sematary (1989) – $57.4 million Stand By Me – $52.3 million The Shining – $48 million The Running Man (1987) – $38.1 million Carrie (1976) – $33.8 million The Lawnmower Man – $32.1 million The Running Man (2025) – $30.6 million Sleepwalkers – $30.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

