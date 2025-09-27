Cancel culture has significantly grown over the last couple of years and celebrities are taking note of it. They don’t want to be seen or spotted with someone who is being called out for problematic things. And such was the case for Glen Powell when he happened to meet a canceled celebrity.

The actor revealed how even though he had enjoyed the individual’s work in the past, the fact that he was canceled caused an awkward instance where Glen refused to get clicked with him. Here’s what the Hit Man actor revealed about the party incident and how he felt regarding the situation.

Did Glen Powell Not Want To Get Clicked With A Canceled Celebrity At A Hollywood Party?

During his appearance on the Therapuss podcast, Glen opened up about how he was at a gathering and “there was somebody that had been on the ropes in terms of getting canceled.” He pointed out that it was an event where there were cameras, press, and insider media access to the photographers.

“This person had made some of my favorite movies,” he mentioned, and then added how he met the guy and told him he was a big fan of his work. But things got awkward when a photographer came up and asked them to pose together for a photograph. Glen did not want to pose with the guy.

“This person was recently canceled, and it was not good. I was a fan of their work but not a fan of their choices. So, I was kind of just being nice,” he felt. He continued that when the photographer came over to ask for a picture, that’s when he realized that this whole thing was definitely not a good idea.

Glen mentioned how that cancelled celebrity had figured out that he hesitated to click a picture with him. Regardless, the Anyone But You star stood by his choice not to pose for a photo with the problematic person. “I realized, this guy, his face is toxic,” the 36-year-old mused about the same.

Glen further stated, “Going out into the world, people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choice they’ve made.” Top Gun: Maverick star mused how, in today’s age, cancel culture has gotten serious. “The world doesn’t really let you forget your mistakes,” he then concluded.

Glen Powell: On The Work Front

For the unversed, Top Gun: Maverick catapulted Glen to the limelight. He has an exciting upcoming slate of work including the comedy series Chad Powers, thriller film Huntington and an adaptation of The Running Man.

