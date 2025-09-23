The Glen Powell-starrer Hit Man on Netflix is a perfect blend of comedy, action, and romance. The film, directed by Richard Linklater, stars Powell as Gary Johnson, a psychology professor-slash-professional assassin who falls for a client while on a mission.

As Hit Man is considered one of the best films, you might be interested in watching more such movies, which are just as thrilling and entertaining. So, we have curated a list of 8 films with similar stories or themes to Hit Man that you can enjoy.

8. True Lies (1994)

RT Score: 70%

70% Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Streaming On: Apple TV

Plot: Helmed by James Cameron, True Lies is an action comedy film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a secret agent doubling as a computer salesman. As he works on missions assigned by a covert government agency, Harry realizes that his wife, Helen, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, is growing distant from him. He then decides to spice up their marriage by involving her in his latest assignment. The protagonists of both Hit Man and True Lies conceal their true identities while facing the challenge of maintaining secrecy amid trouble in their personal relationships.

7. BlackKklansman (2018)

RT Score: 96%

96% Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Streaming On: Apple TV & Netflix

Plot: Based on Ron Stallworth’s memoir, BlackKklansman stars John David Washington as Stallworth, the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs police department, who successfully infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan by posing as a white supremacist over the phone. His Jewish colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), acts as his physical stand-in for face-to-face interactions with the Klan members, exposing their violent plans and racism. Like Gary in Hit Man, Stallworth in BlackKklansman balances his real identity with his undercover role.

6. Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

RT Score: 82%

82% Director: George Armitage

George Armitage Streaming On: Apple TV

Plot: Like Hit Man, Grosse Pointe Blank is a black comedy film about an assassin who leads a double life and falls for a girl. The movie chronicles the journey of Martin Blank, played by John Cusack, a hit man who returns to his hometown for his high school reunion. As he has awkward encounters with old friends and rekindles a romance with his high school sweetheart, Debi, essayed by Minnie Driver, Martin struggles with the existential crisis of his career choice.

5. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

RT Score: 60%

60% Director: Doug Liman

Doug Liman Streaming On: Apple TV & JioHotstar

Plot: Starring former real-life couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is an action-comedy that follows John and Jane Smith, a seemingly ordinary suburban couple who lead double lives as highly skilled assassins working for competing agencies. Unaware of their true identities, they are shocked to discover that they have been assigned to kill each other. Akin to Hit Man, Mr. & Mrs. Smith depicts its characters living secret lives and struggling to keep their true identities hidden while dealing with relationship issues. As their secrets are revealed, their bonds are tested, leading to exciting action scenes and thrilling moments.

4. The Departed (2006)

RT Score: 91%

91% Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Streaming On: Netflix & Apple TV

Plot: Celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s The Departed is a crime thriller that follows two men, Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), who are on opposite sides of the law. Costigan is an undercover cop infiltrating the Irish mob, while Sullivan is a mole within the Massachusetts State Police working for mob boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). The two get embroiled in a cat-and-mouse game to save themselves from being busted. Similar to Hit Man, The Departed explores the themes of undercover operations, dual identities, moral dilemmas, and complex relationships, against the backdrop of a thrilling narrative.

3. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

RT Score: 86%

86% Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Streaming On: Apple TV & JioHotstar

Plot: Directed by Shane Black, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a black comedic neo-noir film starring Robert Downey Jr. as Harry Lockhart, a small-time thief who stumbles into an audition while fleeing from the police. Mistaken for an actor, he is flown to Hollywood, where he teams up with private investigator Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer) for the preparation of his role. The duo then gets entangled in a complex murder mystery involving Harry’s childhood crush, Harmony Faith Lane. Both Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Hit Man incorporate dark comedy and use witty humor to offer a fresh take on the crime genre.

2. Donnie Brasco (1997)

RT Score: 88%

88% Director: Mike Newell

Mike Newell Streaming On: Apple TV & Netflix

Plot: Starring two legendary actors, Al Pacino, and Johnny Depp, Donnie Brasco is a crime thriller film by Mike Newell that tells the true story of Joseph D. Pistone (Depp), an FBI agent who infiltrates the Bonanno crime family in 1970s New York as jewel thief Donnie Brasco. Gaining the trust of Mafia hitman Lefty Ruggiero (Pacino), Pistone faces moral dilemmas as he sees the line between law and crime getting blurred. Like Hit Man, Donnie Brasco also revolves around an undercover agent with dual identities who faces dilemmas due to the relationships he forms during his assignment.

1. The American (2010)

RT Score: 64%

64% Director: Anton Corbijn

Anton Corbijn Streaming On: Netflix & JioHotstar

Plot: Based on Martin Booth’s novel A Very Private Gentleman, The American stars George Clooney as Jack, an experienced assassin who seeks refuge in a small Italian village after a job goes wrong. There, he starts a relationship with a local woman named Clara and begins to rethink his lonely and violent life, which puts his secret identity at risk of being exposed. Helmed by Anton Corbijn, the film follows an assassin living a double life, just like Gary in Hit Man. The protagonists’ love life becoming an obstacle in their respective missions is also a common factor between the two films.

