Glen Powell, who once struggled to snag a role, has morphed into the Belle of Hollywood, delivering consecutive hit movies. The actor barely came up for air after basking in the success of the breakout romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” and he has managed to recreate the magic with another stellar hit, “Hit Man.”

The recent romantic comedy “Anyone But You” made over USD 200 million at the global box office during its theatrical run in February. After arriving on Netflix in April, the streamer reported that “Anyone But You” debuted at No. 2 on its Global Top 10 Movies chart. Audiences were more generous with their reviews, giving it an 87% score despite the lacklustre critic reviews, scoring 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Glen Powell continued with his hot streak in movies this week. His Netflix film “Hit Man” arrived with a near-perfect 97% Critic Score. The movie has reportedly been reviewed by 204 critics, which is an impressive feat for any film.

Richard Linklater’s film “Hit Man” is partly based on the true story of a professor who moonlights as a fake hitman for the police department to catch suspects planning a murder. Powell stars as the Professor who falls for the suspect (Andor’s Adria Arjona) after she enlists his “services.”

“Hit Man” also surpassed “Anyone But You” in audience rating, reaching a 95% score, and topped the Rotten Tomatoes chart as one of the highest-rated Netflix Films.

Powell, best known as one of the stars of “Top Gun: Maverick”, is quickly emerging as Hollywood’s next big movie star, with consecutive hits under his belt.

