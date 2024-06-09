Glen Powell is steadily rising the ranks in Hollywood and is on his way to becoming a bona fide superstar. He started his acting journey with guest roles as a child actor, before being promoted to supporting roles, eventually making the audience swoon as a leading man.

In the last couple of years especially, Powell has been seen as a bankable star with some of the most exciting films in his lap. With his versatile performances, charismatic looks, and engaging on-screen presence, the actor has always impressed the viewers. These are the 10 best films of Glen Powell that have been loved the most by fans, ranked based on their IMDb ratings.

10. The Expendables 3 (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.1

The third installment in the action-packed The Expendables franchise follows Sylvester Stallone’s Barney Ross as he assembles a younger team of mercenaries, which includes Glen Powell as Thorn, a hacker and a drone pilot who is also an avid climber. The group goes against the Expendables’ co-founder, Conrad Stonebanks, played by Mel Gibson, who is hell-bent on destroying the team. The film became a box office success, and Glen made his own mark in the strong ensemble that also included Jason Statham, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Dolph Lundgren, and Kelsey Grammer.

9. Anyone But You (2023)

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Glen made head turns with his electrifying chemistry with Sydney Sweeney in the 2023 romantic comedy Anyone but You. Glen and Sydney star as Ben and Bea, who feel attracted to each other, but not for long despite a great first date. But destiny has other plans for them as they have a chance encounter at a wedding. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it solidified Glen’s status as a leading man who is able to pull audiences to theaters, grossing $219.6 million against a budget of $25 million.

8. Sand Castle (2017)

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Glen teamed up with Nicholas Hoult, Henry Cavill, Neil Brown Jr., and Logan Marshall-Green for the 2017 war drama Sand Castle. The film revolves around PVT Matt Ocre, a US Army soldier who is tasked with the dangerous mission of repairing a water pumping station in a village in Iraq. Ocre is played by Nicholas Hoult, while Glen stars as his teammate SGT Chutsky.

7. Set It Up (2018)

IMDb Rating: 6.5

The Netflix romantic comedy Set It Up earned Glen wide acclaim and fame as he starred as Charlie Young, the assistant to venture capitalist Rick (Taye Diggs), who wants to set his boss up with news editor Kirsten Stevens (Lucy Liu) to have some free time on his hands. As he takes help from Kirsten’s assistant, Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch), the two end up developing feelings for each other.

6. Devotion (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.6

In 2022, Glen starred in and executive produced the biographical war film Devotion, which tells the real story of friendship between Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in the U.S. Navy history, and Tom Hudner, his fellow fighter pilot in the Korean War. Glen essayed the role of Tom, while Jonathan Majors played Jesse. The film received praise from the audience and critics, but the same did not translate to box office collections, as it only earned $21.8 million against a budget of $90 million.

5. Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Another critically acclaimed film that failed at the box office, Everybody Wants Some!! follows college freshman Jake Bradford, who moves in with his baseball teammates, as they go through the ups and downs of college life while living unsupervised. Blake Jenner stars as Jake Bradford, while Glen plays his charming and philosophical teammate, Finn. The ensemble, also including Zoey Deutch, J. Quinton Johnson, Ryan Guzman, and Temple Baker, was lauded for their performances and camaraderie.

4. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Based on Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows’ novel of the same name, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society follows Juliet Ashton (Lily James), an English writer who visits the Guernsey island to write a book about its residents, unaware of the fact that the trip will change her life forever. Glen stars in the film in a supporting but impactful role as Juliet’s boyfriend, Mark. The movie was appreciated for its heartwarming tale and beautiful performances.

3. Hit Man (2024)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Hit Man is already garnering rave reviews following its limited theatrical release. The romantic action comedy film stars Glen as Gary Johnson, a philosophy professor turned undercover hitman, who falls for a client while trying to help her escape from her abusive husband. Interestingly, the actor co-wrote the screenplay of the film, along with director Richard Linklater. Critics have showered praises on Glen for his nuanced portrayal of Gary, calling the film a turning point in his career.

2. Hidden Figures (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Hidden Figures is based on the true story of three African-American mathematicians: Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who overcame racial and gender discrimination while working at NASA and played an important role in astronaut John Glenn’s launch into orbit. Glen Powell played the role of the astronaut and made his presence felt despite less screen time. The lead cast included Taraji P. Henson as Katherine, Octavia Spencer as Dorothy, and Janelle Monáe as Mary.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Top Gun: Maverick remains the biggest hit of Glen’s career. Starring alongside Tom Cruise’s Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Glen portrayed LT Jake “Hangman” Seresin, an ambitious fighter pilot who plays an active role in the mission to destroy the unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant. The film earned close to $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and garnered Glen global recognition.

