Glen Powell, one of Hollywood’s most desired leading men, revealed he lost This Star Wars Role In the 2018 Prequel “Solo.”

Powell, currently on a press tour for his new movie, “Hit Man,” noted that while he may be one of the most sought-after leading men today, he spent years losing roles to other actors.

Glen Powell lost one of the coveted role in the Star Wars prequel Solo. The 2018 Star Wars movie, directed by Ron Howard, featured Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role as Han Solo. The movie bombed at the box office, grossing $393.2 million worldwide.

During a GQ UK interview, Glen Powell revealed he auditioned to play Han Solo in the Star Wars prequel film “Solo” but lost the role to Alden Ehrenreich. Powell said, “I can joke about it now, [but] I blew that final audition.”

Glen Powell noted, “It’s haunting when you blow those moments. But that was always somebody else’s ride to go on. You know what I mean? It was never yours to go on. If you put your time in, you’ll get your ride.”

Glen Powell also revealed that he had unsuccessfully auditioned for the “Cowboys & Aliens” and “Friday Night Lights,” which made him question his place in the industry. He said, “That was a part of my career where I felt ‘like, ‘Am I ever going to get a shot?'”

After years of struggle, Powell was catapulted to worldwide fame with a supporting role in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). He gained wider recognition through the romantic comedy Anyone but You (2023).

Glen Powell, who is now in a position to turn down roles, revealed he passed on the “Jurassic Park” reboot titled “Jurassic City” and also turned down the “Bourne Identity” revival.

