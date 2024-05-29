Normal People Co-Stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones sent fans into a tizzy with an Instagram post suggesting potential plans for a second season of the Hulu series.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones rose to fame on the 2020 BBC/Hulu series Normal People, based on the novel by Sally Rooney. The story that follows the relationship between Marianne and Connell as they weave in and out of each others’ lives was covered in the series dashing plans for a season 2.

While the book has no sequel, a recent post by Daisy Edgar-Jones led fans to believe the story might resume on-screen.

On May 28, Normal People star Edgar-Jones posted a selfie with her costar Mescal on her Instagram Stories, writing, “We’ve got some news to share!! Watch this space.”

The post took fans by storm, speculating there might be a follow-up series. In the wake of the post, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a potential Normal People season 2 is on the horizon.

In a 2020 interview with Deadline, Director Lenny Abrahamson expressed interest in a season 2, revealing the stars had “talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them.”

Normal People lead actor Paul Mescal teased the project in a 2021 interview with Digital Spy, saying he “would love to do” a follow-up season.

“I would work with Daisy again in a heartbeat, and regardless of working with her again, I’m just really excited to see her so we can see each other again,” he said.

