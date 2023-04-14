The popular Pop star Karty Perry is not only known for her hit chartbusters but also for her insane performance outfits. Whenever she steps out, she only turns heads. She never leaves a chance to make headlines, and she enjoys a massive fanbase. The singer is also known for putting her unfiltered opinions like a boss. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when she reportedly took a dig at the steamy s*x scenes of the Hulu series Normal People and left everyone amused. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Normal People is an adaption of Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel of the same name, and it is a series of 12 episodes. The show grabbed many eyeballs when it was released due to its raunchy s*x scenes, and Katy Perry had even advised the makers to change the name.

Normal People starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal, had received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience, but it was the heavy s*x scenes that created a lot of hype around the series. Katy Perry, who is known for speaking her mind back then, took a dig at the series through a tweet. She wrote, “The show should be renamed: We have more s*x than normal people.” Her tweet garnered a lot of eyeballs and received mixed reactions. Her fans were quick to understand her quirk. On the other hand, many asked her to explain normal people.

For the unversed, Katy Perry has been a part of many controversies. Recently, she got herself embroiled in one after passing a comment on an Indian Idol contestant that many left was rude.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

