Margot Robbie is a name that is known to every Hollywood film enthusiasts. The Australian beauty has won hearts with her ample amount of talent and hard work. But she once admitted that while growing up many teenagers lacked the confidence that comes with one looks. She shared her story once in the past and believe it or not when celebrities choose to portray their vulnerable side to the world, they inspire millions in the process. There’s no denying that the young generation idolizes the stars and it gives them much-needed confidence in life. Scroll below to know what Margot has said.

Margot shot to fame with her role in The Wolf Of Wall Street starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, who was already an A-lister in Hollywood. Although she reportedly said a few times that all that fame and popularity overwhelmed her. After that, there was no looking back for the actress.

Years ago in a conversation with Ok! Magazine, Margot Robbie confessed that while growing up like many teenagers, she too did not feel very attractive. She was questioned about how she felt to be called one as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars. She said, “I take it as a huge compliment, but I grew up feeling very unattractive.”

Margot Robbie further added, “As a teenager, I was gangly and had braces and glasses. I was lucky that I had a pretty glamorous role in The Wolf Of Wall Street and that was how most people saw me for the first time.”

Robbie also spoke about her role in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer, a life-altering movie, she said, “I won’t take parts where the female character has no substance. Even Naomi, there was a lot more to her than appeared in the script when I first read it, and Marty [Martin Scorsese] and Leo were very supportive f making her as strong as possible.”

