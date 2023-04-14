Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a massive fanbase and has many blockbuster films in his kitty. The actor is adored and loved by his fans from all across the globe. The actor was once stereotyped for doing similar types of roles after he appeared in James Cameron’s blockbuster film Titanic. Post the success of the film, the actor wanted to do a certain types of roles, and he went on to turn down American Psycho by saying that he felt that the script didn’t have depth. Scroll below to read the details!

It is no more a secret that Leo was once approached for American Psycho, but the actor walked away from the project as he felt there wasn’t much substance to the project. The film later went to Christian Bale’s kitty and proved a game-changer for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bale once joked and thanked Leonardo DiCaprio for turning down the offer and said he would not have said no to the film; his career would have never got a boost. In a candid chit-chat with GQ, the actor said, “It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first. Right? I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal.” Notably, American Psycho was one of the many roles Bale was referring to.

Notably, Leonardo DiCaprio had read the script, but he wanted to do something meaningful post the huge success of Titanic, but he felt script of the film didn’t have the depth that he was looking for.

For the unversed, Christian Bale was highly appreciated for his phenomenal performance in American Psycho.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Gigi Hadid Wore The Skimpiest Triangular Patch Bikini Making Us Say, Hello S*xy Sunshine!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News