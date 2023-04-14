Months after his controversial Grammy performance, British crooner Sam Smith again got on the wrong side of the Internet after he decided to go with a satanic theme for the latest leg of his ongoing Gloria tour. The 30-year-old singer also faced the heat for s*xualizing his performance and getting decked up in racy looks with red devil horns, sheer veils and wire crowns.

Many social media users brutally mocked Sam Smith for pulling off such a stunt further sharing that they can never take their kids to his concert. Read on for more.

Many of Sam Smith’s racy pictures surfaced on the Internet. The award-winning singer quickly got branded as satanic. The Unholy hitmaker landed on the stage with a black bustier, fishnet tights and over-the-knee boots with red laces. The clips soon got dubbed overs*xualised. Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, was in no mood to stop as they changed into an extravagant pink ruffled tulle gown. The singer was then later seen in a white shirt and a black tie. Smith was joined by a bunch of backup dancers who donned glittering silver ensembles to keep it up to the theme. In one of the videos, Sam Smith is only seen wearing black underwear with ni**ple tassels. The crooner then grooves to his songs whilst doing a few raunchy moves for the audience.

Social media users did not waste any time in calling out the singer on Twitter. One of the users stated, “This whole performance is satanic!” Another stated, “Surely you aren’t taking your kids to a Sam Smith concert for wholesome family fun.”

Echoing similar sentiments, one user tweeted, “Yeah I wouldn’t be taking my kid to a Sam Smith concert, it should be age-appropriate, like 18 or something.”The next one posted, “This is vulgar and satanic,” as another mentioned, “This is Sam Smith. Revolting individual. And his tour isn’t age restricted. Deplorable.”

An individual shared, “You don’t have to be super religious to be disturbed by that Sam Smith devil-worshiping performance.” Another stated, “I don’t think the outfits were appropriate for a tour not advertised as age appropriate. When you have the voice, I don’t understand the need to s*xualise a performance like that.”

One said, “The rest of us don’t want satanic erotica!” and another posted, “He’s taking entertainment to extreme levels! When you have the voice, I don’t understand the need to s*xualise a performance like that.”

Sam Smith has been facing a lot of backlash off-late. The singer has been spotted wearing raunchy clothes during his stage performances, and they have been very unapologetic about it.

