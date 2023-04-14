The South Korean entertainment industry is growing at a rapid rate now, and its stars are receiving global recognition. From their music to dramas, fans cannot get enough of them. While these K-Pop and K-Drama stars receive immense love, they are also always in the public eye, pressuring them to look a certain way that takes a toll on their mental health. K-Pop band MAMAMOO’s Solar, whose real name is Kim Yong-sun, recently disclosed the sad reality of body weight standards in South Korean industry and how she often comes across trolls for the same.

Kim Yong-sun began her musical journey with the girl group MAMAMOO with her bandmates, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. Apart from the band, she also made her solo debut with ‘Spit It Out’ in 2020.

Recently, several celebrities opened up about dealing with fat shaming after putting on a few pounds. From Selena Gomez to Ariana Grande, many Hollywood A-listers opened up about how they face trolls, even for a slight change in their weight. Now, MAMAMOO’s Solar highlighted what it feels like to be a K-Pop idol and talked about one of the most toxic beauty standards of K-Pop that stars have to follow.

According to a report by Koreaboo, Solar recently mentioned that she has to remain in a specific weight range as she becomes a topic of trolls for a slight gain. She said, “Let’s say I gained weight. Then they’ll say something about me gaining weight.” Well, these trolls do not stop there as they even notice the celeb’s weight loss. She said, “And if I lose weight, then they say I’m like a dried anchovy and say something.”

Either way, the K-Pop star has to stay within a weight range so that people do not talk about her, but it is not that easy. Highlighting how difficult it is to maintain a certain weight, Solar said, “What are we supposed to do? I’m not allowed to lose or gain weight.” In concluding her statement, the 32-year-old mentioned many celebrities culd relate to her condition and added, “But also I think many people other than me will be having a difficult time with this, too.”

What are your views on these unrealistic beauty standards and everything these K-Pop stars go through during even a slight change in their appearance? Let us know in the comments.

