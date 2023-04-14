Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson might not be in the best of his health lately. The 85-year-old actor, in a latest report, was seen for the first time in 18 months. The pictures of the legendary actor quickly surfaced on the Internet and he certainly did not look in the best of his health.

Jack Nicholson though not confirmed by the actor reportedly suffers from dementia. This came into limelight when his close friends earlier shared about his memory loss and social withdrawal issues. Read on to know more.

The Daily Mail got a few exclusive pictures of Jack Nicholson from his $10 million house in Beverly Hills. The actor was papped in his balcony wearing a loose orange shirt and baggy sweatpants. In the pictures surfaced, the Oscar-winning star looked a bit frail as he enjoyed the fresh air overlooking Franklin Canyon Reservoir. Nicholson was last seen in October 2021 with his 31-year-old son, Ray while enjoying a basketball match of his beloved team LA Lakers. Nicholson’s friends in multiple reports earlier suggested that the renowned star might die alone the way his former next-door neighbour and fellow screen legend Marlon Brando died.

In an interview with another publication, an unnamed friend of Jack Nicholson shared, “He’s made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how or at least reassure folks he’s OK.”

The friend earlier added, “Jack’s in touch with certain relatives-especially Ray, his protégé, who he’s so proud of but his socializing days are long gone.” For the unversed, Jack Nicholson was last seen on the big screen in 2010’s How Do You Know which also starred Owen Wilson, Paul Rudd, and Reese Witherspoon.

Jack Nicholson is best known for his roles in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Easy Rider, A Few Good Men, and The Shining among a few others.

