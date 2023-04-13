Avengers look like a pretty tight group of superheroes on-screen, but the actors who play these roles are quite close in real life as well. Their camaraderie is observed every time they come together for interviews and shooting. Recently, one of the Avengers, who proved to be a superhero in real life, talked about his fellow Avengers, and it’s hilarious. We’re talking about Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd. Scroll on to learn more.

Jeremey plays Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, in the Avengers series. He recently faced a massive snowplough accident and experienced a near-death situation. While the actor is on his path to recovery, he recently shared a funny anecdote when his friend and co-star Paul cheered him up in an unusual way.

Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man in the Marvel movies and has been a part of Avengers: Endgame. A few people know, but he shares a great equation with Jeremy Renner. During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Hawkeye actor revealed that Paul visited him frequently in the hospital. He said, “So Rudd, who I love so much — he happened to be in town as well promoting his movie and he came by a couple times to the hospital, always just makin’ my day ’cause he’s one of the funniest guys around, right, Paul Rudd.”

Jeremy Renner shared a funny incident when Paul Rudd sent him a fake Cameo video. He said, “And then he sent me a video message. Anybody know ‘Cameo’? Where they can pay money and a movie star can say, ‘Hey, Happy Birthday!’ So he made a fake one. I didn’t even ask him to. He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live page on Twitter shared the clip from the interview, and it’s super funny.

Paul Rudd sent fellow Avenger and friend @JeremyRenner a get well “Cameo” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PvoEFU88Ok — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 11, 2023

Paul Rudd literally recorded the video as if he was talking to a fan he never met. The netizens are having a gala time and here’s what they said –

One reacted to one of Paul Rudd’s statement, “”Maybe let the snow melt.” 😭😭”

Another said, “I love Paul Rudd but he needs to clean his phone lens”

A user wrote, “”Fight with a snow blower.” 😂 (If you don’t know he saved his nephews from being killed by a snow plow)”

Well, Paul and Jeremy Renner’s friendship is truly bringing a smile to our faces!

