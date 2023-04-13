Taylor Swift is leading all over the news and social media as reports are rife about her breakup rumours with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. However, did you know there was a time when Tay had Bradley Cooper in her heart, but the actor had turned down despite Jennifer Lawrence trying to do matchmaking? Yes, that’s right. Keep on reading to get the scoop.

Taylor has a massive fanbase who are currently quite heartbroken over her breakup rumours. For the unversed, the Midnight Rain singer is famous for writing lyrics based on her breakup stories as they inspire her.

There were speculations that Bradley and Jennifer Lawrence have been seeing each other after their chemistry was highly appreciated. But it turned all to be a lie, and after some turn of events, JLaw tried to set up Bradley with Taylor Swift. Almost a decade ago, there were rumours that Taylor Swift wanted to date Bradley Cooper, and Jen put quite a lot of effort into making that happen. But it seemed Cooper wasn’t interested in her at all.

As per an old report in Radar Online, one of the close sources of Bradley Cooper revealed, “First of all, her reputation precedes her. Bradley is very wary of dating someone who is a bit of a serial dater like Taylor.”

Going further, the insider mentioned, “He thinks she’s far too young for him and wants to date someone his own age, not 16-years younger because he’s ready for something serious. It was a little awkward for Bradley. Jennifer came to him and told him that Taylor was interested in getting together. He had to politely decline, knowing full well that Jennifer and Taylor are friends. It was an ambitious move from Taylor, but she’s going to have fixate on someone else as Bradley’s just not that into her.”

Clearly, Jennifer Lawrence sucked at matchmaking, and Bradley Cooper couldn’t make it to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s list. Well, everything happens for a reason. What are your thoughts?

