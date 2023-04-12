Jennifer Lawrence has proved her mantle in the showbiz industry with her impeccable acting skills. Along with her acting talents, the Oscar winning actress is equally known for her comments and for being one of the most outspoken celebrities. Recalling an incident of a similar kind, JLaw once told how she had to appear in front of a classroom totally n*de while filming for a scene in Red Sparrow.

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, Red Sparrow had JLaw playing a young Russian intelligence officer assigned to seduce a first-tour CIA agent. While the movie had many oomph scenes that would raise the room’s temperature, the actress once recalled how she got so comfortable with the crew that she would be n*ked and have food while everyone was around the set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Lawrence recalled how everyone around the set made her feel comfortable that, at a certain point, she started making everybody else uncomfortable. She did not even have a robe and would eat while everyone got awkward. “I’d be like, ‘I don’t want the robe. I’m hot. I’m eating.’ Everybody’s like, ‘She needs to cover up.’” said the Red Sparrow actress.

The Hunger Games actress also learned how to play a ballerina and talked about her own intense challenges. “The idea of me being a ballerina was laughable before four months of training,” she shared. “Now I can move my arms a little bit,” said Jennifer Lawrence. In playing the role of Dominika Egorova, a former prima ballerina, the actress had to learn the basics, and then she went on to learn the dance she would need to perform for the film.

With all the struggle, Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow became a major hit as it also gained positive responses from critics. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to koimoi.com

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Once Called Herself “An As*hole” When Asked “Why There Are So Many Pictures Of Her Showing The Middle Finger?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News