Stranger Things Fame actress Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi and took the internet by storm. The 19 -year -old dropped some adorable pictures on social media and surprised her fans. Notably, Bongiovi is also an actor, and he is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi. Amid their engagement news, we bring you a throwback when the actress revealed an important detail about their relationship and revealed how they met. And we are sure their first meeting will restore your faith in love, destiny, and coincidences. Scroll below to read the details!

Interestingly, the duo was first linked in 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in New York City. However, they remained tight-lipped about their relationship and said they are good friends. The actress shared the picture in which she can be seen flaunting her big diamond ring. She used Taylor’s song lyrics to caption the picture and wrote, “I have loved you three summers now, honey, I want em all along with a white heart emoji.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s fans were always keen to know how the duo met. During the promotions of Netflix’s Enola Homes 2, Millie Bobby Brown discovered that one of the most Googled searches under her name was, “How did Millie and Jake Bongiovi meet?” The actress then said, “We met on Instagram and were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

For the unversed, the duo first appeared together on the red carpet EE British Academy Film Awards 2022. In fact, Jake also accompanied her to the premiere of Enola Homes 2 as well. The actress had already hinted at engagement earlier this year when they welcomed the New Year together.

On the work front, Milli Bobby Brown will now be seen in the finale season of Stranger Things, which is slated to begin mid-2023.

Meanwhile, we just can’t stop gushing about their too-cute-to-handle engagement pictures. Aren’t they perfect together? Let us know in the comment section below!

