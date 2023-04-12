Taylor Swift blew away the internet over the weekend with her breakup news with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The couple were together for six years, their fans were pretty heartbroken. The singer has one of the most devoted fan bases who follow her very religiously. On Monday, after the breakup news she was spotted in New York City. Taylor was spotted in a casual yet sleek look but what’s more astonishing is that, the pair of denim she wore that night sold out online within a matter of few hours. Keep reading to know more.

As per reports Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago as they grew apart. Soon after that, there were rumours that she is already seeing someone. But an insider close to Swift cleared the air on that saying that she is very much single.

A report by TMZ stated that Taylor Swift’s butterfly-patch cropped jeans worth $673 sold out on Tuesday, which is around 55K in Indian rupees. Taylor was wearing a V-necked off-shoulder black top with The jeans, which had a bejewelled butterfly on one leg. As per the report, it is from a brand called Area. The report states that the denim was available online for purchase till Tuesday early morning but after that, they sold out from multiple retailers. The news has been shared on Twitter by Pop Base also.

The $700 jeans Taylor Swift wore to dinner in New York last night have sold out from retailers in a few hours, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/Uzfd9DUryB — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2023

Not only that Taylor Swift’s fans also apparently believed that the embellished butterfly on Swift’s denim symbolises rebirth or starting over. Since she just came out of the relationship it could be it, at least that’s what the Swifties think.

Taylor and Joe’s relationship started around 2016 when they first met during the Met Gala. The former reportedly got engaged and it was witnessed by Ed Sheeran. Not only that after their breakup there were rumours that they got married last year in an intimate ceremony. A source close to Swift revealed that it’s ‘fully not true’.

