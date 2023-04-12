Tom Holland and Zendaya are among the most adored Hollywood couples. The two began their journey on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming as friends and co-stars and are now seemingly inseparable. While fans enjoy the paparazzi pictures from their outings, they also never fail to miss the duo’s funny encounters on the sets. Once, Tom Holland even revealed that he farted on the Dune star’s face while filming No Way Home and here’s how she reacted.

Tom and Zendaya first starred together in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie marked Zendaya’s entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Holland’s second outing as Spidey. The third film in the trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is among the highest grossers in the world.

Tom Holland and Zendaya left no stone unturned while promoting their then-highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home. During the promotion of the movie, the Uncharted actor made several funny revelations from the filming and also mentioned the challenges he had to face due to his Spidey suit.

During the film’s team’s appearance on SiriusXM’s Town Hall, Tom Holland admitted to farting on Zendaya while filming a wire stunt. The actor said, “I farted.” He added, “Yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately. It’s tough, the suit’s tight. The harness squeezes it out.” While co-star Jacob Batalon chimed in, “It squeezes your intestines,” Zendaya said, “It was very obvious. I felt the rattle.” However, Tom, being a gentleman, immediately admitted and apologised for it to Zendaya.

When asked if it was awkward, all three stars denied. Talking about it, Tom said, “No, I don’t think so. I think it would’ve been a really good talking point, and we would’ve talked about it in the press then.” He added, “So we’re talking about it in the press now.” It seems Zendaya and Tom were over the awkward phase a lot back and were comfortable with each other.

