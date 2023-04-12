American actor Ben Affleck is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. He has given several amazing performances in films like Gone Girl, Pearl Harbour, The Accountant and many more. However, he made headlines for his affair with a few Hollywood actresses.

While Ben is happily married to Jennifer Lopez now, but he was previously married to Jennifer Garner. During their marriage, the Batman actor apparently had an affair with an SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. Pictures and videos of them also went viral at that time.

People Magazine claimed the extramarital fling began in 2013 — two years before Ben Affleck and his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, separated. Lindsay Shookus was also reportedly married at the time to fellow “SNL” producer Kevin Miller.

The report quoted a source saying, “They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York. They didn’t hide … They would use the Mandarin Oriental (hotel). They were regulars.” Both Jennifer Garner and Kevin Miller eventually found out about their respective spouses’ affairs.

“Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” the insider told the magazine. “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” the source told the magazine. “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

The new reports surface a day after paparazzi snapped Affleck and Shookus in Los Angeles enjoying what appeared to be a date night. The photos were published by E! News.

However, it’s not the first time Affleck has been accused of infidelity, as reports suggested in 2015 that Ben Affleck cheated on Garner with the family nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Now the Justice League actor is married to Jennifer Lopez after divorcing his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

