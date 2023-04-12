Millie Bobbie Brown getting engaged to her lover Jake Bongiovi at the age of 19, quickly broke the Internet. The actress, who has been with Jake for the last two years, earlier dated musician Jacob Sartorius. An old picture of Millie and Jacob surfaced on the Internet from the year 2018, where the two can be seen sharing a kiss under the moonlight.

While fans were already busy talking about Millie Bobbie Brown getting engaged at a young age, singer Ariana Grande’s comment on Millie’s old picture with her ex-flame Jacob quickly got into the spotlight. Read on for more.

Millie Bobbie Brown in 2018 had shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen kissing Jacob Sartorius by the beach under the bright moonlight. She had then captioned the post as, “moonlight w him.” While many celebrities had then commented on the post, it is Ariana Grande’s comment that got the most hype. The crooner had then commented, “i wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til i was 20.” The resurfaced comment got the social media users excited as they thronged to Twitter to talk about the same. This comes hours after Millie announced her engagement with Jake on social media with the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Take a look:

Ariana Grande’s old comment on Millie Bobby Brown’s 2018 photo has resurfaced following the actress’ engagement announcement. pic.twitter.com/TZJYfOfSpH — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 11, 2023

Speaking of Ariana Grande’s resurfaced comment, social media users felt she was very relatable. One of the users stated, “Ariana was so real for that lmfaoooo. congrats to millie tho, wishing her nothing but happiness.” Another stated, “Well, i mean Ariana was huge at 20 making music , i would protect my daughter too if she was Ariana at 20 making popular music.”

The next one posted, “People have different timelines. miley got engaged at 19 too.” Another tweeted, “Me with 21 asking my mom for permission to go out or hang out with my friends.”

One user added, “Everyone’s different but I got married at 18. It didn’t even survive a year. She’s an adult, she can do whatever but I’ve made a vow to myself to not marry until I’m at least 25.” An individual asserted, “Ari, you’re one of us. But still, everyone had their own timeline. Happy for Millie.”

One praised Ariana Grande and concluded, “She’s so real for this.”

