Ariana Grande is a notable figure in the world of music and entertainment overall. Celebrities stay under the immense pressure of being presentable, there are certain parameters set by society and they prefer to see their favourite stars according to that, and one of them leads to body shaming. Recently, the pop star shared a video where she addressed all the concerns regarding her body. Scroll below to know what she has to say to her fans!

The singing sensation had been through a rough time after the bombing incident in 2017. When a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at Ariana‘s concert taking multiple lives. She has been brave to talk about it in public, about the trauma and all. She has been facing body shaming since around last year when people pointed out that her physical appearance had altered.

Ariana Grande took to her TikTok and shared that she doesn’t do it often. The people have been allegedly concerned about the singer’s physical appearance to the extent that she had to address it like this directly. In the TikTok video, she said, “I just want to address your concerns about my body… what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.”

Ariana Grande continued, “I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through,” she said and continued, “No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not, or anything, yeah I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings.” She added, “I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But that in fact wasn’t my ‘healthy.”

Ariana Grande further requested her fans to be gentle with others. Speaking of that she said, “You never know what someone is going through, So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, and you never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

Besides Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez too faced body shaming many times before and had to address it personally.

