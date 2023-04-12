One of the highly anticipated MCU sequels, The Marvels teaser dropped, and it teases a new team-up of female superheroes. While Brie Larson is back for the titular role, she will be joined by Iman Vellani, aka Ms Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau. However, as the trailer dropped, Mohan Kapur, who was a part of Ms Marvel series, received massive backlash as he was earlier accused of sexual harassment.

The movie will serve as a sequel to the 2019’s Captain Marvel but also have more weight on other characters. As the trailer was dropped, netizens were furious to see Indian actor Mohan Kapur. Despite the sexual allegations toward a minor, the actor can still be seen in the new The Marvels trailer. Read on to find out what netizens have to say about it!

Mohan Kapur plays the role of Ms Marvel’s father, Yusuf Khan, in the MCU. In the series, he had a friendly, parent-child-like relationship with his daughter, and the allegations against him shocked the world. He was accused of harassing a 15-year-old girl. As Marvel dropped the trailer of The Marvels, his appearance has somewhat triggered Marvel fans as many are calling out for his allegations of misconduct.

Reacting to the Brie Larson starrer The Marvels trailer, a user called him a “pedo”

The alleged pedo Mohan Kapoor is also featured in the trailer, lol. #TheMarvels Way to go #Disney! https://t.co/29Zs6WpnVC — The Lamest Defenders (@LamestDefenders) April 11, 2023

Another asked, “Why he’s still there?”

Just found out about this shit. What the fuck https://t.co/dBD8XwzaUE — Superman (@Fabio_JRogue) April 11, 2023

I know they couldn’t recast & reshoot Mohan Kapur but I hope Marvel seriously never brings him back & recast him after him being accused of sexual harassing a 15 year old You need to make sure Iman, the cast, & young female fans are safe from him https://t.co/bLBepiPwqj — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) April 11, 2023

“i hate seeing Mohan kapur’s face”, said another

The marvels trailer is the same footage as d23 so there’s nothing to say really except i hate seeing mohan kapur’s face in it — fatima (@visionwestwood) April 11, 2023

Back in November 2022, the accuser shared the allegations on Twitter by posting about her interaction with Mohan Kapur. By sharing a thread of tweets against The Marvels star, the accuser said that Mohan began to flirt with her and allegedly, sent her unsolicited photos of his genitals.

Upon all the allegations, Marvel did not release any statement. However, as the Brie Larson starrer The Marvels trailer dropped, ardent MCU fans were triggered as they expressed their opinion on Twitter.

Teaming up changes e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/M9oyQYt39B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 11, 2023

Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

