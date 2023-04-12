Millie Bobby Brown our beloved El from the Netflix series Stranger Things got engaged to the love of her life Jake Bongiovi on Tuesday, 11th April. She took to her Instagram to share the news with her millions of fans across the globe. The picture ticks all the boxes of couple goals and that bling on her has surely caught all of your eyes and would like to know about it in detail? The diamond experts are here to share their knowledge of it and if you are planning to buy a solitaire for your love then you better keep reading this article till the end!

There’s a saying that diamonds are a woman’s best friend and surely it’s not a lie. Not to sound too shallow but it does accentuate our flair, there’s no denying that. A diamond’s value is decided by its carat weight, clarity, cut and colour. Let’s see how’s Brown’s diamond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Page Six report, Olivia Landau, GIA-certified gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut’s estimation states that the diamond on Millie Bobby Brown is somewhere between 3 and 3.5 carats. On the other hand, The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried believes it could be as large as 5 carats and cost around $150,000 i.e. Rs 1,21,82,640.

The report further states the opinion of Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, who thinks the diamond on Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement ring is about 3 carats and he estimated the price of the solitaire piece about $75, 000 which is around Rs 6100404.

Millie Bobby Brown quoting Taylor Swift‘s lyrics in the caption shared her engagement news with the world. She wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” Both she and Jake Bongiovi looked elated and having the time of their life. See their post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

For more stories on your favourite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Is Maya Jama Really Dating Leonardo DiCaprio? Love Island Host Sets The Records Straight By Saying “I’ve Been Minding My Business…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News