Leonardo DiCaprio is both popular for his professional and personal life. He has done some amazing movies and his personal life has often been the talk of the town. He has a notorious reputation for dating women much younger than him and fans even pointed out that he doesn’t date women above 25 years of age. Very recently, Leo has been linked with Love Island host Maya Jama. The rumours started out earlier this month. The British TV presenter and host finally decided to set the records straight by addressing the issue via her social media. Keep reading to know in detail!

Before the Love Island host, the Oscar-winning actor was linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid. He was also spotted with Victoria Lamas sparking dating rumours. It seems like it’s hard to hang out with Leo without being linked with him. And now with 28-year-old Maya, which apparently doesn’t fit Leo’s dating criteria.

Maya Jama took to her Twitter to set things straight about her dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio. Quoting a media outlet’s news about their alleged affair, Maya blasted the rumours completely, and she made it pretty clear that she has been not at all entertained by the linkup rumours. She wrote, “I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please.” She continued in the thread, “They been dragging the story for the past week this was my last straw.”

See her tweet here:

I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) April 11, 2023

Daily Mail shared the news two days ago that Maya Jama sported a gold necklace that said, Leo. They projected that it was short for Leonardo DiCaprio but shunning them Maya clearly said that it is her star sign and nothing more than that.

Sources claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama partied together in London and that the actor even sent her roses as a romantic gesture. It was also reported that the Titanic star had also been trying to woo her.

Maybe, the dating rumours with Maya Jama are not true, but Leonardo DiCaprio still remains one of the most eligible bachelors and a promiscuous one at that in the tinsel town. He has no intention of settling down any sooner in life.

