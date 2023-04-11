Marvel Dropped A Mysterious Deep Space Audio Clip Just Before 'The Marvels' Trailer Release Calling Captain Rambeau

Get ready to be blown away, Marvel fans! Marvel Studios dropped an enigmatic audio clip from the universe, leaving us all on the edge of our seats right ahead of the trailer release.

The clip has left us with so many questions that we can’t wait to have answered: Where are the Marvels? Where’s Captain Rambeau? Where did Kamala disappear to? And how did Captain Marvel suddenly appear out of nowhere? All eyes are now eagerly fixed on the upcoming trailer, set to be released globally today, 11th April 2023.

So fasten your seatbelts and prepare for another exhilarating inter-space adventure with Ms. Marvels. This is a journey you won’t want to miss!

This has definitely left the MCU fans in excitement who can’t wait to see what the makers have in store for all the fans.

Marvel fans are you excited? Tell us in the space below.

