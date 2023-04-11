Two top Hollywood A-listers, Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp, always find ways to lead the headlines for something or the other. Tom Cruise is known for his dare-devil features, handsome looks and acting skills. On the other hand, Depp is famous for his unique acting style and well, his controversial personal affairs. However, did you know it was Tom Cruise who was offered to play Donnie Brasco’s part, but later, it was taken by Johnny Depp? Yes, that’s right. Read to know the reason.

The Top Gun: Maverick star has given many hit franchises, including Top Gun, Mission Impossible and others. But little did anyone know how Tom lost his chance to be a part of the crime drama Donnie Brasco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported in MovieWeb, Tom Cruise was the frontrunner to play the part of the 1997’s crime drama Donnie Brasco. However, because of scheduling conflicts, Tom had to decline the offer and lost his chance to be part of such a massive project. The role then went to Johnny Depp, who earned a massive critical appreciation for playing the part with perfection.

Johnny Depp’s chemistry with Al Pacino was one of the highlights of the movie. On the other hand, Tom Cruise went ahead and did Eye Wide Shut. Well, even though whoever has watched Donnie Brasco might not ever feel like anyone could have done justice to the character other than Johnny. But it would have been something different if it was done from Tom Cruise’s perspective.

Donnie Brasco is a gripping crime drama that will keep you at the edge of your seats based on a true story of FBI agent Joseph Pistone’s infiltration of the mafia under the alias of Donnie Brasco. Mike Newell’s directorial was highly appreciated by the audience.

Donnie Brasco now streams on Netflix if you would like to watch. Let us know your thoughts if Tom Cruise played the role of Donnie Brasco instead of Johnny Depp.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: James Gunn Candidly Recalls Getting Fired By Disney But Receiving Love From Marvel Stars: “… People That I Gave Life To By Hiring, Saved Me & Brought Me Back”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News