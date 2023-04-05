Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler recently reprised their roles as Audrey and Nick Spitz in the most awaited Netflix film Murder Mystery 2. The movie served as the sequel to their 2018 film of the same name and has scripted history soon after its debut. The film almost beat Red Notice and has become Netflix’s second-biggest opening weekend for a comedy film.

MM2 follows the story of Audrey and Nick, whose encounter with a murder of a wealthy European businessman made them full-time detectives. As their Maharaja friend is captured and his bodyguard is killed, Audrey and Nick begin their investigation and discover the kidnapper and killer.

Ever since Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler began shooting for the movie, there has been a massive buzz around it. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch the comedy mystery and tuned to it as soon as it was available on the streaming giant. Despite the mixed reviews, the film has received over 42 million views.

According to a report by Variety, Murder Mystery 2 has become Netflix’s second-biggest opening weekend for a comedy film, as it earned 64.42 million hours viewed since its release on March 31, 2023. Moreover, the film appeared in Netflix’s Top 10 in 91 countries. The first instalment in the film series, Murder Mystery, also has 24.7 million hours viewed.

While Netflix did not confirm the first film that tops the list of the biggest opening weekend, we suppose it is the 2021 movie Red Notice. Red Notice saw Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot taking on an adventurous ride as they tried to defeat one another in stealing a rare and precious egg. In the first three days of its digital release, the Netflix film earned 148.7 million hours watched on the platform.

