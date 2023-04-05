Selena Gomez is currently dominating the headlines globally and how. The singer was recently involved in an online feud with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and her fans left no stone unturned to mock her on social media. And now, the Rare singer is in an alleged romantic relationship with ex-One Direction star Zayn Malik. A morphed picture of the couple is now doing the rounds on social media, with netizens reacting to it while dragging Varun Dhawan into the comments section. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Selena is one of the most influential personalities worldwide, and one of the most followed women celebrities on social media, with over 408 million followers on Instagram. She’s a singer, an actor and an entrepreneur and has a successful makeup brand named ‘Rare’ under her portfolio.

Now talking about Selena Gomez’s morphed picture with Zayn Malik, an Instagram page named ‘Viral Sarcasm’ shared it on the photo-sharing platform. In the photo, Sel can be seen wearing a tie and dye hoodie that she styled with a pair of sunglasses, while Zayn can be seen wearing a black-coloured t-shirt.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s picture read, “India jaogi to Varun Dhawan se door rehna.” Take a look at it below:

Reacting to the picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Chuna laga diya😂”

Another user commented, “Hahhah bichara yuhi badnam hogya😂”

A third user commented, “Or ranveer Singh se bhi kapde na chori kr le”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s morphed picture doing the rounds on social media? Tell us in the space below.

