Adult star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, seemed to have made new records on the adult site P*rnhub after former US President Donald Trump got arrested on April 4, 2023. New reports suggest that Trump’s arrest led to huge traffic on the adult p*ornographic site. Read on to know more.

Donald Trump, for the uninitiated, became the first American president in history to face criminal charges and is currently facing jail for a number of charges related to Stormy.

Stormy Daniels first made headlines when she recently claimed that Donald Trump paid her $130,000 in order to not to speak about the alleged affair. According to TMZ, people at P*rnhub told the publication that users on the adult site searched the word “Stormy” more than 6,50,000 times. This came at the time when Donald Trump surrendered on Tuesday, April 4. The publication reported that it is a staggering figure as compared to the searches on other days and was six times the normal level. The site apparently got a 32,400% increase in traffic. It was reported that Republican billionaire Trump was rumoured to have an affair with Stormy. People also searched for words like “jail” and “prison”, and these keywords, according to the adult site, were more popular this week.

The 76-year-old Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges concerned with Stormy Daniels. The former apparently paid her money ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power. Stormy, for the unversed, is an adult movie star who has starred in several p*rn films in her career.

Stormy earlier claimed that she first met Donald Trump in 2006 at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. At the time, she was 27, and Trump was 60. According to reports, Trump had invited Stormy to a hotel room where he apparently asked her to dress in his pyjamas. The adult star late revealed about receiving the hush money, also adding that she was threatened to remain quiet.

