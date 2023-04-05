American actress Jennifer Aniston is one of the world’s highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She rose to fame for her appearance on Friends as Rachel Green. Did you know she bought herself a vintage Mercedes Benz with her first paycheck from the sitcom & regretted it later? Scroll down to know more.

Aniston has been included in numerous magazines’ lists of the world’s most beautiful women. She is the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is the co-founder of the production company Echo Films, established in 2008.

Jennifer Aniston bought a vintage cream-coloured Mercedes-Benz 280SL with her first Friends paycheck. However, she regretted buying the car later. During a conversation with Popsugar, the actress revealed, “My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a for sale sign on it for almost two years.”

She revealed that she frequently passed the car while driving through Melrose in Los Angeles. Eventually, she paid the $13,000 asking price for the vehicle. However, the ‘We’re the Millers’ star hardly got off the lot before the trouble started. Looking back, Aniston blamed her mistake on a lack of experience shopping for used cars.

“I was always like, ‘I can’t wait. Someday. I bought it. And then I drove it. And then I drove it again, and it never drove again. It was a lemon. I didn’t know any better to get it checked out. That was just a nice 25-year-old mistake,” Jennifer Aniston said. While remained silent regarding whether or not she kept the wrecked automobile, but if she did, it might be worth some repairs.

Meanwhile, Aniston is promoting her new film ‘Murder Mystery 2‘ with her co-star Adam Sandler. The film, released on the streaming platform Netflix last month, is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery. American action comedy mystery film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt.

