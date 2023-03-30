We have witnessed several Hollywood actors making acting in Hindi films and vice versa. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming Netflix film Murder Mystery 2, recently spilt the beans on doing a Bollywood project. Yes, you heard that right! The co-stars, during their latest interview, were asked about doing a Hindi film reacting to which they expressed their desire.

Helmed by Jeremy Garelick, Murder Mystery 2 is about two private detectives who are struggling to get their private-eye agency kick-started. Ever since the official trailer of the film was dropped online, its been making all kinds of news- especially after snapshot of Jennifer wearing a heavy lehenga began to make the rounds on social media.

During their recent interview with CNN News18, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were asked if they were interested in doing a Bollywood film. Even before listening to the question completely, Adam Sandler exclaims, “A 100% Yes!” While adding to the same, the FRIENDS star said, “I don’t know if I have the talent to do that.”

Further, when Adam Sandler said, “Maybe nobody would want me” Jennifer Aniston said “You could dance thought, I can’t dance.” The actress later said, “They always have a big number at the end of the movie.” Sandler concludes saying, “I can’t. If you are supposed to be bad, Yes!” Watch this interesting video below:

Aram Nagar going to get hella crowded because these two also want to do a bollywood movie #AdamSandler #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/ydDlyjLxoO — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) March 29, 2023

Earlier speaking about wearing ace designer Manish Malhotra’s lehenga she lauded the Bollywood actress for carrying such a heavy ensemble. During PTI virtual roundtable, Jennifer Aniston said, “It was a beautiful, beautiful dress. It was extremely heavy and I wasn’t expecting that. So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who have to not only wear it, but dance their b**** off. We had a really good time.”

Murder Mystery premieres on Netflix tomorrow, i.e., March 31.

