An A-lister replacing another A-lister is not a new fad in Hollywood and new rumours surrounding who will lead the reboot of Highlander have started doing the rounds on the Internet. While it was earlier reported that Henry Cavill was supposed to front the project there seems to be a bit of change now.

Henry Cavill was also dropped from Netflix‘s The Witcher when the reports came in that Thor fame Chris Hemsworth might take over the project. Cavill, unfortunately, was also not picked to resume his role as Superman for a new DC Comics project in December 2022. So, who will finally lead the reboot of Highlander?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, a report published by Giant Freakin Robot claims that former Captain America, Chris Evans is being considered for the leading role. The Hollywood heartthrob is reportedly also showing his interest in leading the reboot. The latest update comes days after John Wick: Chapter 4 director revealed why it took longer to get things going for the reboot of Highlander. According to the publication, he recently stated, “With Wick, you weren’t serving seven seasons of TV plus two spinoffs plus five films. If I were to do a remake of Highlander right now, you’d expect a lot of mythology in those first two hours; you couldn’t explore stuff without it.”

Chris Evans is yet to confirm the details about the highly-anticipated reboot. The original from 1986, on the other hand, featured Christopher Lambert, who played the role of Connor MacLeod. The character is a Scotsman born in the 16th century who learns he is immortal and destined to fight in a final battle with other immortals for a divine prize.

Before Chris Evans, the name of actors, namely Justin Lin, Ryan Reynolds, and Tom Cruise, were also linked to the project, but nothing really got official. A few social media users were quick to react to the rumours of Chris Evans replacing Henry Cavill.

One user stated, “Not sure what I find more troubling: a report I don’t believe or CE in the role. I live me some CE, but I do not see this being an interesting vehicle for him. At all.” Another shared, “I never thought I’d see the day Cap beat Superman.”

One user quipped, “I feel like if Henry Cavill used the stage name “Chris Cavill” he would have gotten more work lol.” Whereas, the next one added, “We don’t know exactly why Henry Cavill needs to be replaced in the Highlander remake” so, don’t blame Evans for taking the part. Question is what’s going on with Henry?

An individual tweeted, “From his stint on Witcher, I’m sure Henry Cavill is better with a sword than Chris Evans. Never seen Chris wielding a sword in a movie” and, another said, “Poor choice, Henry would be a better option.” The next one concluded, “Pretty sure Cavill is better at sword fighting than Evans.”

Who would you pick between Chris Evans and Henry Cavill? Reach out to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Troll Targets Khloe Kardashian Over Cosmetic Surgeries, Asks “Do You Miss Your Old Face?” Her Savage Response Leaves The Hater Speechless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News