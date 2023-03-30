Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has been dominating the box offices worldwide. The highly action-packed entertainer has created a buzz amongst the audiences that they cannot miss the epic drama. As the climax shows that the titular character has died, the fans cannot digest the ending. However, a new video has been buzzing, which shows the franchise and its journey reimagined in an 8-bit game.

The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 has been talked about amongst moviegoers as the fifth version of the movie was already announced. Since its spinoff is also scheduled to release ahead of, there is a high chance that we might see the legendary hitman who is forced out of retirement to seek revenge against men who killed his puppy.

A video posted by an Instagram account named “Pixel Hall Of Fame” shows the journey of Keanu Reeves‘ John Wick from the beginning as his dog is killed and he takes out his arsenal, which he dug in his backyard. As it moves forward, the video is perfectly synced with 8-bit music by Davey Mandesea. The iconic shot of John Wick standing in the shower is a must-watch as he goes to take on his revenge!

Watch the video of John Wick reimagined in an 8-Bit Video Game below

So far, the video has got over 100,000 likes and has been going viral amongst fans! The post’s caption read, “It was a ton of fun making this 8-bit John Wick 1 recap in anticipation of the new John Wick Chapter 4 coming out.”

Later in the video, Baba Yaga is seen walking on the warpath in his iconic Ford Mustang as he kills Viggo Tarasov in combat. Next, he is seen using the iconic pencil and killing another foe who comes in his way!

