Kristen Stewart has been acting in Hollywood movies since a very young age. But she gained global recognition in 2008 by starring as the leading lady in The Twilight Saga. She played the character of Bella Swan opposite Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen. While the movie was a mega hit at the box office, Kristen was trolled brutally for her acting and social awkwardness. Scroll on to learn more.

The actress has been subject to social media cruelty for a long time. Kristen was criticised for her acting in The Twilight Saga, was made fun of for her looks and was called ‘cold and unapproachable’ by fans. She once opened up about people’s perceptions of her and said that it was because she did not know how to deal with fame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kristen Stewart’s affair with Snow White and The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders became one of the biggest scandals of 2012. The fact that she cheated on Robert, her then-boyfriend, with the filmmaker made her one of the most hated women in Hollywood. The netizens trolled her left, right, and centre, and the actress had no clue how to deal with the attention and negativity.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress discussed the hatred she got from the public for being apparently cold and distant. She said, “Fame is valued quite ridiculously. So then there’s this idea that you’re beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I’m ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole. Like, you can relate to a person, you can relate to an individual, but addressing the world at large is something that just perplexes me.”

While talking to Contact Music, Kristen Stewart said that she could not connect to the public like other celebrities and look the way they do. She added, “I guess I should get a face transplant or something. But it’s gotten weird. I’ve, like, relinquished control.”

During another interview with IndieWire, Kristen said that people’s perception of her being cold and ungrateful was not right but wrong either. However, she wasn’t indifferent and cared about everything. She said, “I’m not saying that anyone’s impression of me is wrong, but initially, I was deemed very ungrateful like I didn’t care. It’s a thing. Think anything about me; do NOT think that I don’t care. It was because I was nervous, and I was freaking out that everyone was f***ing staring at me,” she said.”

Kristen Stewart was 17-yr-old when she gave her breakthrough performance in The Twilight Saga. The actress has evolved tremendously since, and she believes so herself.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s ‘21 Jump Street’ Co-Star Rosie Perez Reveals What He Whispered In Her Ear During First Scene Shoot, Recalls Conversation With Wiona Ryder

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News