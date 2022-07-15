Kristen Stewart is one of the most liked actors from the west who rose to fame through the Twilight series. There was a lot of scrutiny on her life during this time period as she was also said to be dating her co-star Robert Pattinson. Rumours about the couple were also all over social media and matters only escalated when her cheating scandal with Rupert Sanders broke out. One of the reports even suggested that she was pregnant with her first child which obviously turned out to be untrue.

For the unversed, Kristen was previously spotted playing the lead role in Princess Diana’s biopic, Spencer. The movie received raving reviews from the viewers and most of it were about how well Stewart had performed in it. Post her Twilight gig, there were many contradicting opinions about her as an actor but all of it were put to rest once she donned the role of ever-favorite Princess Diana.

Back in 2012, Kristen Stewart was still dealing with the whole cheating scandal incident when rumours about her being pregnant started doing the rounds on social media. OK! Magazine reported that Kristen and Robert Pattinson were back together even though he had moved out of their house after pictures of her and Rupert Sanders went viral across the internet.